Final Fantasy 16 takes an odd bit of inspiration from Marvel vs. Capcom 2

While it's obvious that Devil May Cry has had a big influence on Final Fantasy 16, it seems that Marvel vs. Capcom 2 was a source of inspiration too.

In just a few days, we'll be in the launch month for Final Fantasy 16, as we were reminded by in the recent launch trailer shown off at the PlayStation Showcase. Gameplay wise it's looking like it's obviously staying within the realm of real time action combat, much like its predecessor 15, and with Ryota Suzuki, designer of Devil May Cry 5, it's clear to see what kind of style of combat the game is going for. Interestingly, though, according to Suzuki, the game is also inspired by one particular feature of another game Suzuki worked on: specifically, the assist feature in Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

Suzuki recently spoke with Game Informer, where he shared how exactly Marvel vs. Capcom was an influence on Final Fantasy 16. "There’s actually something from Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 that we took and put into Final Fantasy XVI, and that is, as you may or may not know, in Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, we had the Assist system where you could give orders to your partner in battle," Suzuki said.

"And by implementing that system, we were able to create the sense of not just one-on-one but multiple people fighting at the same time to create this very frenetic battle system. We brought some of that knowledge into creating the system with Torgal [Clive’s companion dog that can be commanded in battle to do different things] and being able to give the pet commands where you’re by yourself but still working together."

While in Marvel vs. Capcom 2, using an assist character means your chosen fighter can't act, that part of the feature was scrapped in 16, meaning you as Clive can fight alongside Torgal without any interruptions.

Final Fantasy 16 is looking like it's shaping up incredibly well so far - our own Alex recently got to go hands on with it ahead of an upcoming demo, recommending that everyone should give it a go.

Final Fantasy 16 is out June 22, on PS5.