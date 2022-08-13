A release date has been set for Final Fantasy 14 Online patch 6.2, Buried Memory.

Releasing August 23, provided during the latest Letter from the Producer Live broadcast presented by producer and director Naoki Yoshida, the news was accompanied by a new trailer and information on the latest chapter that includes fresh battle challenges and the Island Sanctuary.

During the broadcast, Yoshida offered viewers a demonstration of Island Sanctuary, a new type of casual solo content that allows you to build and customize your own farm on a deserted island. You will do this by gathering materials, building facilities, caring for creatures, and more, without the need for prior crafting or gathering experience.

Additional details on Patch 6.2 were discussed, including PvP updates, the new 8-player raid Pandaemonium: Abyssos, new main Scenario Quests, new side-quests, the new dungeon and trial, and more.

Also discussed were updates to adventurer plates and portraits, a glamour dresser capacity expansion from 400 to 800 slots, new weapon enhancement, and tribal quests, new “Variant Dungeons” Battle Content, and much more.

If you have not logged in for a while, you might wish to join the over 25 million registered players in celebrating the Moonfire Faire seasonal event. It is in full swing until August 26. Here, you will earn unique new rewards including the Summer Sunset attire.

On the fence about giving the game a go? Square Enix offers an expanded Free Trial of the MMORPG that includes all content from A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward expansion, and updates through Patch 3.56. It also features an additional playable race and three additional playable jobs. Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of gameplay without a limit on playtime.