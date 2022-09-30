FIFA 23 day one issues tank its Steam review score

FIFA 23 technically launches globally today, but owners of the game's Ultimate Edition, and those who tried out the EA Play trial, have been able to play for a few days now. Both combined form a significant number of players, and most of them don't have good things to say.

At the time of this writing, the game has nearly 1,500 reviews on Steam. The overall rating is currently sitting at Mostly Negative, which is not a good look.

New year, new FIFA.

Looking at the reviews themselves, there are two main issues that keep cropping up. The first has to do with the game's anti-cheat software, which errors out for some players when launching the game. Without the anti-cheat running in the background, you won't be able to play FIFA 23.

EA quickly responded to those reports, letting players know that it's collecting data to determine the real culprit, and offered a couple of workarounds in the meantime. First, players should try launching Origin/EA App as well as the game itself as Administrator.

Given the nature of the anti-cheat, it's possible some anti-virus software is detecting and disabling it, which causes the error. Disabling Real Time Protection (though it may have a slightly different name) could solve this issue, according to some reports. You should also consider reinstalling the anti-cheat itself just to rule out any possible corruption in the files.

If you tried all of that and nothing worked, EA wants you to provide more details in this dedicated support thread.

Crash incoming...

The other problem FIFA 23 PC players are running into is a little more insidious. The game would randomly crash and display the "unrecoverable error" message. This one could take longer to solve, but EA has been collecting crash logs to investigate.

Right now, there's nothing you can do there but keep an eye on this support thread for updates.

