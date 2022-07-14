Escape Academy Walkthrough: Prologue - Introductions guide

Escape Academy features a whole world of devious escape room puzzles for you to solve and prove you're clever enough to be called a true Escapist.

But while it's all well and good to test your mettle against the toughest brain-teasers around, sometimes you need a helping hand. That's where our Escape Academy walkthrough comes in.

Starting with the Prologue mission - Introductions - and continuing through the rest of the adventure, we're here to guide you through to graduation.

The puzzles right from the beginning of Escape Academy are difficult enough to need a walkthrough, so there's definitely no shame in keeping a guide open as you complete your adventure.

Escape Academy Walkthrough: Prologue - Introductions

As you walk through the door of the mysterious escape room shop, speak to the employee and learn the ins-and-outs of the Escape Shack puzzles.

After the dialogue you get your first objective: Escape the room. As well as a 10 minute time limit.

To start, read the note on your left and take note of the underlined word. It gives you a not so subtle hint to look at the clock in the room to open the locked box.

Interact with the wall clock and you will learn that the lock combination is 1230.

Inside you find a piece of paper with a picture of a glass and the code: blue yellow red red.

Also in the chest is a blue goblet with an "F" on it.

Search the rest of the room and next to the lamp is a red goblet with the letter "E" on it.

Finally, inside the trash can is yellow goblet with an "R" on it.

With those pieces, you can extrapolate that the code to the keypad lock is FREE - taking the letters from the goblets you’ve found.

You can now use the key inside to open the door!

Outside you find yourself in the now deserted lobby of Escape Shack.

Look to your right and take not of the directions on the merch. Press the directions on the shirts on the wall into the TV remote on the left. Mine were: up, right, down, up, right.

This turns on the TV and gives you the code: Yah Nah, WRO NYYVR RRY Laters.

Go to pin board on the other side of the lobby and pick up flyers. You get Eel, Jeb, Allie B, Quanty and Slip's Business Cards.

Next, you can go through the door you haven't explored into the back room and use the cypher on right wall to get new letters from the TV screen.

WRO turns into JEB. NYYVR makes ALLIE and RRY makes EEL.

On the other wall, use the scanners under the fish scan the Jeb card, then the Allie card, then finally the Eel card.

This gives you the Key of Lies that you can use to open the toilets.

In the loo, open the out of order stall, then head down the stairs and continue with the story to complete the prologue!