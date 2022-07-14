Now that you have found your way into the Escape Academy, it's time to prove that you belong there.

To show your worthiness to the Headmaster, you need to complete an entrance exam with a potentially deadly twist.

Escape Academy: Headmaster's Office - "The Entrance Exam" Guide

As you step into the Headmaster’s office, talk to the woman, then interact with the door to start The Entrance Exam

This time you have a 15 minute time limit before you end your adventure in disgrace!

To start, inspect the cupboard on the wall to the right of the desk and you find a receipt for 2 clocks, but keep going right down the wall and you will find a row of books with countries as titles.

These include: France, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Laos, Greece, Germany, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, China, Vietnam, Brazil, Algeria, Japan and North Korea.

Ignore them for now, then further along the wall there’s a receipt for 5 potted plants.

On the back wall, you find a locked case with clocks, plants and trophies printed on it. The code is 2 5 3 for the 2 clocks, 5 plants and 3 trophies on the other side of the room.

Inside you get some postcards: Greece 1991, Egypt 1954 and Japan 1975.

With those in your inventory, turn your attention to the coat rack by the door, where you can find a small key in the bag.

Then, to complete your sweep of the outside of the room, on the table by the window in the top left corner is a floppy disk you can pick up.

The small key you collected opens the padlock on the desk. Inside is a screwdriver for the vent next to the coat rack where you found the small key, as well as another picture.

It’s of the Pariahs: Liz, Rick, Sandy, Eel, Charlie, Kim

How to find the Headmaster's First, Middle and Last name

By the door is a machine where you need the first, middle and last name of the Headmaster to escape. You already know the first name is Sandra from the picture in the desk of the Pariahs.

To continue, go to the country books and press Egypt, then Japan, then Greece based on the dates of the postcards you found.

Inside is a room where you can insert the floppy disk - this gives you the word “DEAD”. Play those notes on the nearby piano.

This gives you a UV lightbulb. Put the lightbulb in the socket above the degree diploma on the other side of the room to the piano.

This gives you the middle name: Jacquiline.

Now, unscrew the vent next to the door and crawl through. At the end you get a phone number 952-4242 - go back to the desk and use the phone to call the number.

This gives you the last name: Headmaster Solange!

So the full name is Sandra Jacquiline Solange.

This completes the entrance exam and earns you the Initiate Badge, the first of 10 you need to become a true escapologist.