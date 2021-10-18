30 seconds of terrible quality Elden Ring gameplay have leaked

Elden Ring is one of those games that managed to achieve legendary status even before it's out, the sort of game that gets people to salivate over its every detail, no matter how small.

Over the weekend, a brief Elden Ring gameplay video leaked online. Even though it was quickly taken down, mirrors continue to exist. The footage shows a character jumping up some rocks, but that's about it.

It would usually be a meaningless leak for any game, but not for FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action RPG. The original leaker said that the footage came from an Xbox One build, and that's about all the context we have.

The video above only really has a character with a sword and shield turning to look over the horizon. The most notable detail is that they're able to perform a Sekiro-style jump, and not the standard run-jump of the previous Souls games.

If you didn't know this was Elden Ring footage, you'd probably think it came from Dark Souls 3. The animations are similarly stiff, and the overall visual quality and tone are very reminiscent of that game.

It took FromSoftware nearly two years after the initial Elden Ring reveal to start showing more of the game. What we got was a very exciting gameplay trailer, followed by limited previews which offered the first solid gameplay details. Hopefully we'll see more before the year is over.

Elden Ring is out January 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.