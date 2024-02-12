Good news Tarnished, it only took an Elden Ring expert 1000 tries to pull off a totally randomised no-hit run

If, like me, you’re objectively not very good at Elden Ring, you’ll no doubt be glad to know that someone’s now managed to beat a totally randomised version of it without taking a single hit. Yes, in case you’re wondering, it took them lots of tries.

It seems like we’re all very much on high alert for any morsels of info on the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, even if FromSoftware continues to just casually say something the lines of ‘yes, that will exist at some point before the end of time’ whenever it’s asked about the DLC. But hey, at least those who’re still playing the base game are still finding ludicrous ways to keep themselves busy.

One of these fine folks is streamer LilAggy (thanks, GamesRadar), who’s finally managed to beat a version of the game that’s been totally scrambled item and enemy-wise by mods in order to make it extra challenging. Oh, and in case that wasn’t difficult enough, another caveat of the run was not being allowed to take any hits from enemies.

As you can see in the clip below of him beating the Erdtree Avatar that’d taken the place of the Elden Beast to end the challenge - which has been ongoing for almost a year and took over 1000 attempts to complete - it seems to have allowed the streamer to achieve a level of mid-battle zen that’s usually reserved for ancient warriors or Tibetan monks.

A character armed with a handy magic staff, a nice helmet, and some tight underwear ended up being the one to finally deliver LilAggy to the promised land, via a strategy based around zapping away at baddies from afar. After all, how better to casually step out of the way of strikes.

IT FINALLY HAPPENED



IT FINALLY HAPPENED



AFTER 1000+ ATTEMPTS... WORLD FIRST ELDEN RING ITEM + ENEMY RANDOMIZER NO HIT RUN pic.twitter.com/7L6ZLtlpQb — LilAggy (@LilAggyTV) February 11, 2024

That said, if you’re battling through the Godskin Duo in place of Margit, the duo of Crucible Knight Siluria and Morgott in place of the Fire Giant, and even a Mimic Tear that can use the same ranged attacks you’re using to try and avoid hits against you at one point, you’ll need more than a good strategy.

That’s where all those hours spent raging against the constantly changing randomiser machine come in, preparing LilAggy for anything that the bad RNG gods might throw at him. Even a surprising snipe out of nowhere from the Red Wolf of Radagon that came as close as anything ever could have to ending the run at just past the four hour mark and was only dodged thanks to incredibly well-honed instinct above all else.

Congrats, LilAggy, that moment alone earned you the right to consider yourself one of the top Elden Ring players in the world in my book. Let Me Solo Her will no doubt be proud.

If you’re currently replaying Elden Ring in anticipation of hopefully digging into some DLC at some point relatively soon, make sure to check out our array of guides to everything from beating the Draconic Tree Sentinel to how to get every ending you could want.