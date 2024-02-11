Despite the rumours, it's looking like Elden Ring's DLC won't be out soon after all

Despite several signs pointing towards an imminent Elden Ring DLC drop, it looks like we'll probably need to wait a bit longer to hear any concrete news.

Kadokawa, the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, released its latest financial report earlier this week, going into the usual bits about how the company is doing, what it expects for the future, and other stuff you probably don't care about. The thing you will care about is that in an FAQ section, the topic of Elden Ring DLC was raised, asking what the development status of Shadow of the Erdtree is, and when it might be released. "We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring," reads the response, continuing, "but we have not announced a release date at this time."

The report also noted earlier that "various measures are currently in progress for Elden, including the development of major DLC, to maximise [lifetime value]." Essentially, we probably shouldn't expect a two year anniversary DLC drop or something close to that. Back in December, there was a listing for a custom Elden Ring themed controller made in collaboration with Thurstmaster that appeared to leak a February release date for Shadow of the Erdtree.

Then, in January, a Steam backend update made reference to DLC, again pointing towards a potential release date - this paired with a YouTube playlist update and a second Steam backend update certainly made it seem like DLC could be coming soon, but for now we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

In the meantime, it seems like Tencent might be working on a mobile version of Elden Ring inspired by Genshin Impact, apparently featuring in-app purchases, which sounds like a bit of a nightmare. I can somewhat imagine playing the game on mobile if you're using a controller, but am I going to have to roll for weapon summons? What about characters, will they be subjected to gacha pulls too? Not sure if I see this one working, but then I'm not a mega corporation seeking to make ridiculous amounts of money, so what do I know?