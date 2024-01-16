Elden Ring DLC trailer drop feels even more likely after YouTube playlist update

Bandai Namco Europe has recently updated its Elden Ring YouTube playlist, so of course everyone thinks that means a trailer is coming soon.

If you head over to Bandai Namco Europe's YouTube channel, and check out the playlist for Elden Ring videos, you'll be met with the words "Last updated on Jan 4, 2024." For those who don't know, even if a YouTube video is private or unlisted, and it's added to a playlist, it'll note the date the playlist was last changed. So, unsurprisingly, everyone is taking this to mean a new trailer is on the way, and honestly, there's some supporting evidence for it! After all, it's not the only recent update we've gotten regarding the game.

The Bandai Namco EU Elden Ring playlist that includes trailers received an interesting update on Jan 4th.

The Bandai Namco EU Elden Ring playlist that includes trailers received an interesting update on Jan 4th.

-

In light of recent DLC news and rumors, this gets me very excited. *Perhaps* this update was the DLC trailer waiting to go live. pic.twitter.com/JWrpnm2S0u — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) January 15, 2024

Just yesterday it was spotted that an update to Elden Ring on the Steam backend makes reference to DLC that is currently untitled. Unless FromSoftware is planning some other kind of DLC, I personally can't think of anything other than the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree expansion first announced in February of last year. The YouTube playlist update doesn't necessarily feel like a massively concrete one, as it'll say that it's been updated even for just small changes, but paired with yesterday's news, it certainly makes it seem like a new trailer is coming soon. It should be noted that none of the other Bandai Namco YouTube channels' Elden Ring playlists have been updated as recently, so it's best to take this with a pinch of salt.

Of course, there's also the fact that last month there was a leak that suggested the DLC expansion could launch in February. This came courtesy of an ad for some Elden-Ring-themed controllers that would apparently release in February to "sync with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release." It obviously could have been a mistake, but any copies of the ads hosted on various image sharing sites have been taken down, which normally points towards something being legit. February is also quite a specific month as opposed to a more vague season or even year, so with all the above it feels like we should be getting a trailer soon.

Elden Ring launched almost two years ago now on February 25, 2022, and its DLC expansion was announced roughly a year ago. We've not heard any kind of details about Shadow of the Erdtree, so we'll just have to keep waiting for an actual trailer to learn more.