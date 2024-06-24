Struggling with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree? A new mod update should make your life easier

If you're having a tough time with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, there's a mod that just got an update that should help you out.

To the surprise of many, as it turns out, Elden Ring's first and only bit of DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is actually quite hard. So hard, in fact, that many players have been leaving the expansion negative reviews on Steam - though that's partially down to performance issues as well. Even as difficult as the DLC is, you might still want to see all it has to offer. After all, it is a beautiful game, and while the story might be a bit obtuse, there is still a narrative to uncover, and it's more fun to actually play something than just watch a let's play. Lucky for those of you playing on PC, there's a cheat mod that lets you tweak different parts of the game to your heart's content.

The mod in question, titled Syyke's All In One Cheat Version, comes from the titular modder, and over the weekend it was updated to work with the latest version of the game, version 1.12, meaning it now has DLC support. There is one caveat to this, as some of the cheat's allow easy access to all of the game's items, though these haven't been implemented with the new DLC items just yet - the update is mostly so that it works with the most recent patch.

It's a useful sounding mod too, covering a lot of ground. You can upgrade weapons and spirits without having to use any items, blocking attacks doesn't require stamina so you can block forever essentially, there's a rune modifier, you can recover runes from anywhere, and there's even the option to let your HP recover over time. The mod page goes into more detail about the cheats available, but this seems like your best bet for getting through the DLC if you're just not into how hard it is.