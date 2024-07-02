ER Shadow of the Erdtree Midra's Manse Walkthrough

Midra’s Manse is a horrific haunted house at the heart of the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It’s one of the most unique areas in the whole of the Lands Between, and offers a variety of great rewards for those who dare to step foot inside.

Not least because Midra’s Manse offers some intriguing backstory on the Frenzied Flame, one of the many endings for Elden Ring you can choose from in the base game.

However, Midra’s Manse isn’t a storybook tour through the lore of Elden Ring. It’s filled with tough enemies, hidden secrets and everyone’s least favorite status affliction in the game: madness.

Midra’s Manse Walkthrough

As you push through the large double doors and tiptoe into Midra’s Manse, grab the Swollen Grape from the reception room on your right then continue on into the entrance hall, where you find a Site of Grace to rest.

Try not to think about the Swollen Grapes too much. I think about them sometimes going about my life and shudder. The lore of the Grapes is truly the worst thing in Elden Ring and I hate it. Sorry, I couldn’t just let that pass.

In the entrance hall, look at the golden painting on the eastern wall and roll into it to reveal a secret passageway.

Inside, walk down the hallway and the spirit of a Horned Warrior will appear. As you know from Belurat, Tower Settlement, these guys don’t mess around.

You can fight him if you’ve got something to prove to the world, but really the best thing to do is walk down the hall until he starts to advance towards you, then lock-on and walk backwards to the start of the hallway.

As he gets closer, run into the side room on your left and use the door further up the hallway to get around him. Then you can keep running as his thrashes around trying to hit a Tarnished that’s already halfway to freedom.

Around the corner, you find yourself in a ransacked dining room with shadows throwing bolts of madness from the upper level. Run through the door on your left.

Now sprint past the second Horned Warrior who appears and turn right.

Follow the path through the bookcases and you should see a lever you can pull. At this point the Warrior will probably catch up with you, but you’re totally invincible while pulling the lever. Roll away from him and retrace your steps.

The bookcases will have moved to reveal a ladder you can climb up to the next level. At the top a shadow will attack you from behind, with more joining the fun as you bear left and through the door which leads out onto the balcony.

Jump through the rolling madness cast by the shadows and climb up the ladder on the northern side of the room.

Creep along the boards at the top and the dark room on your right will be chock full of rats waiting to ambush you. First, go all the way to the far side of the rafters, where you find a Site of Grace to save your position, then return to the dark rat room.

Or you can just skip it, there’s only one of the Madness Craftsman Cookbooks in there, which most people don’t use anyway.

Midra’s Library Site of Grace

From this second Site of Grace, you’re ready to move into the next part of the house. Walk forward and patrolling the balcony ahead of you will be a Hornsent Inquisitor.

Take them out then move onto the top of the bookcase in front of you, before jumping to the platform in the middle.

Drop down to the lower bookcase on the western side and grab the item, then drop onto the floor.

Run back towards the eastern side of the room, avoiding the wandering Inquisitors and you will find a smaller door which leads into a room with a painting of Midra on the wall.

Roll into the painting and it will reveal another secret passage. But before you go through it, push open the door on the left to open up a shortcut back to the entrance hall you first rested at.

Now, behind the painting passage, climb the stairs and the ladder. Pull the lever at the top, then jump down to the middle platform below.

Jump across to the bookcase on the back wall, then turn left. Jump up to the balcony on the back wall using the new platform and grab the unique weapon, Nanaya’s Touch, from the body at the end of the path.

On the floor below you is a large godskin enemy, who, in a change from type, I actually recommend you fight rather than avoid. They drop a Revered Spirit Ash to strengthen your summons.

After you’ve defeated them, climb the stairs up through the door on the eastern wall and at the top you find three Inquisitors who cast golden hexes from across the room. Defeat them, then in the next room you find another Site of Grace to rest at.

This is the Second Floor Chamber, but there are a couple more things to find before you press on.

In front of the Site of Grace, lower the ladder to create a shortcut, then jump to the top of the chandelier to collect another Revered Spirit Ash.

But now, from the Second Floor Chamber, go through the archway next to you and turn right. Inside, you find Midra himself, and your journey through his Manse comes to an end…

