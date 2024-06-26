Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's been out less than a week, so naturally there's already a streamer one shotting its major bosses

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC might have just gotten a bit of balancing designed to help make its earlier stages a bit less tough, but the difficulty hasn't stopped plenty of ER experts from blazing hrough it in less time than you can say 'I love me some Scadutree Fragments'. In fact, one of the streamers who's done just that is alrready taking on the task of trying to one shot a bunch of its bosses.

Yep, forget beating the likes of the Divine Beast Dancing Lion with your brain, some people are already at the stage of asking whether they can hit all these big new baddies a single time and have them fall over like a house of cards.

The streamer taking on this run is Bushy, and they've just kicked it off with a casual nine and half hour long bout of running through the Land of Shadow and trying to take down 11 of the DLC's bosses with one shot. Having teased that they might eventually try and do a run where they one shot "literally every boss in the game", the streamer kicked this one off from a save that'd seen them 100% the base game.

In case you're wondering, build-wise they intitally kicked off with a faith one, but acknowledged that they'd have to change and adapt as they progressed, and were level 150. And it certainly did take a lot of trial and error to get the build in the right place, but around six and a half hours into the stream, Bushy took their first one shot scalp, downing the armoured-boar riding Commander Gaius with one big blast after using Torrent to avoid taking damage from the boss' initial charge.

Things picked up pretty quickly after that, with the streamer taking the logical next step of heading straight to see Messmer, and beating the impaler so easily he literally giggled and sniggered through each stage of the fight.

The rest of this initial stream saw Romina, Saint Of The Bud - who's literally a creature from my nightmares -, the Putrescent Knight, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, Rellana and - after a bit of fun - the Scadutree Avatar, all bite the dust in that order, as Bushy casually left the first two main bosses everyone usually clashes with til midway through the order.

Ironically, the biggest threat to the streamer death-wise looked to be the blood loss they were inflicting on themselves in order to beef up that single attack, with several fights seeing both boss and Tarnished perish at the same time, having gently tapped each others' health bars to zero. With four left on their kill list, Bushy reckons they're in for a pretty hard time finishing up this initial bout of boss one-shotting.

If you're battling your own way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help just to complete it in non-one shot fashion, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.