Fresh off beating Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring players have one last request for FromSoft - unleash the boss rematches

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has provided FromSoft masochists with a whole heap of big new bosses to get stomped by and then stomp for themselves, so naturally the DLC's release has pretty quickly spawned calls for the game to have a system that'll faciliate some easily accessible boss fight rematches added to it next.

To be fair to them, unless you're one of the sickos who opted to keep a special DLC-ready save tucked away ready for a challenge involving a dance pad or a saxophone, getting a bunch of bosses together so you can merk them all again in quick succession is a bit tough. Unless you're willing to aid someone else as a summon Let Me Solo Her-style, there's probably gonna be at least a bit of a commute involved.

Hence a Reddit thread from Elden Ringers who've already finished off the DLC begging FromSoftware to give them at least one more treat before it potentially moves on to whatever's next on the menu.

"Please give us an option to fight previous bosses and difficult enemies again in the collosseums," this nice little letter to Miyazaki and co reads, "They don't need to drop their usual loot. Runes and other rare, but minor, items like Larval Tears would be fine as rewards. Please, FromSoftware, let this be the last precious gift you give is before you put Elden Ring on your shelf of past timeless classics."

Having shown off their outstanding manners, the poster added: "This would be such a welcomed addition and would add even more longevity to the game. Aaaand, they could add new future bosses to it later down the road maybe. Perhaps they could even port over old bosses from previous games too."

Pretty please FromSoftware.

Naturally, they've recieved a lot of support from their fellow players, with the desire for such a system, whether it were to maybe resemble Sekiro's reflections of strength or Dark Souls 2's bonfire ascetics, or look different to those.

Some folks are even willing to forgo getting any rewards for downing a boss again, with the simple promise of some fun being enough to get them going, though they would still want the consumables expended in these fights to be refunded by the game. So, there's still at least a little bit of pragmatic frugality going on in this sea of rather charming mild desperation to kill more things.

If you're still battling your way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help to complete it, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.