Elden Ring patch fixes PS5 save bug and some PC issues

FromSoftware has issued a patch for Elden Ring which focuses on select problems encountered with the PC and PS5 versions of the game.

The patch was deployed today, so you will want to make sure you update your game.

On PC, the patch fixes an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance. A bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant was addressed, and other bugs were squashed.

For PS5, the patch made changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated. Basically, this means save game progression has been implemented even should you not close the game yourself, in the case of the console shutting off etcetera. .

Last week for release, the team deployed patch 1.02 which focused on gameplay stability, player controls, balancing, and more.

It was also acknowledged Elden Ring suffers from frame rate and other performance-related issues and that these would be addressed in future patches. According to the developer, it will be "constantly working to improve the game" so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms.

If you have recently picked the game up and are having a bit of trouble, you should have a look at our Elden Ring beginner's guide. We also have a page on the best starter class, and plenty of systems, items, and enemy guides available. And before you get too deep into it, be sure to check out these five things to do before getting started in the game.