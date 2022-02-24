Elden Ring patch improves stability, player controls, balancing, more

An Elden Ring patch to improve gmeplay stability is being rolled out ahead of the game's release tomorrow.

Patch 1.02 contains various fixes for all platforms with one note specific to Xbox.

On PC it is around 4GB, so it shouldn't be too large on consoles.

Below you will find the patch notes.

Elden Ring patch 1.02 notes

Improved player controls

Addition and adjustment of BGM

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

NPC event fixes and adjustments

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

Fixed text bug in some languages

Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly

To update the game on PlayStation 4, select the game on your home screen or in your Library, press the Options button, and then select Check for Updates. If there is an update, follow the instructions to install the update.

On PS5, on the Home screen, select the game, press the Options button, then select Check for Updates.

For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, select the game from the Home screen or My Collection - Games, then press the Menu button and select Manage Games and Add-ons. Select Update when the game management screen opens. If an update is available, follow the instructions to install the update.

This patch is also available in the Digital Art Book and Soundtrack included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, and you will need to apply the update file to this as well before starting the game.

Elden Ring releases tomorrow, February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you want to know what cirtics think of the game, head over to our reviews round-up. You can also check out our Elden Ring review of the game whihc Sherif says was "worth the wait."