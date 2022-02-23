If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

6

having a field day

Elden Ring reviews round-up, all the scores

A long period of silence and multiple delays have given Elden Ring a legendary status even before it’s released. Can it possibly live up to all this hype?
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Updated on

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated new project, was announced all the way back in the summer of 2019. But all this wait is, finally, almost over, as we’re just a couple of days away from the big release.

Elden Ring is pitched as a game that builds on the studio’s legacy of creating intriguing worlds, exciting and challenging combat, and a style of storytelling that demands you pay attention to every little detail you come across. It’s one that brings back and refines much of what players of Soulsborne games are familiar with, only housed in an open world.

A first for the storied studio; Elden Ring’s open world is large and comes with few restrictions on where to go and what to do. It’s designed for players to lose themselves in, guided by their own curiosity. To help you get around, you’ll be given a horse, and it’s going to become your friend over the course of this journey.

Does all of this make Elden Ring the ultimate FromSoftware game? Read on below to see what critics are saying.

Watch on YouTube

Elden Ring is out February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch