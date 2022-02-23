Elden Ring reviews round-up, all the scores

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated new project, was announced all the way back in the summer of 2019. But all this wait is, finally, almost over, as we’re just a couple of days away from the big release.

Elden Ring is pitched as a game that builds on the studio’s legacy of creating intriguing worlds, exciting and challenging combat, and a style of storytelling that demands you pay attention to every little detail you come across. It’s one that brings back and refines much of what players of Soulsborne games are familiar with, only housed in an open world.

A first for the storied studio; Elden Ring’s open world is large and comes with few restrictions on where to go and what to do. It’s designed for players to lose themselves in, guided by their own curiosity. To help you get around, you’ll be given a horse, and it’s going to become your friend over the course of this journey.

Does all of this make Elden Ring the ultimate FromSoftware game? Read on below to see what critics are saying.

Elden Ring is out February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.