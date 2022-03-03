Elden Ring is the UK's biggest video game release since Call of Duty: Vanguard

Elden Ring is doing rather well in the UK. The game's release was the biggest in the UK since the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Currently at number one on the GSD UK digital and physical data charts, the FromSoftware title's first week sales were more than Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 (thanks, GI.biz).

Digital downloads made up over 68% of sales with PC and Xbox the top platforms. Around 85% of sales on Xbox were downloaded, and on PC it was 73%. PS5 and PS4 made up over 50%.

With digital and physcial sales, PlayStation 5 made up 32% of sales, PC saw 30% of sales, Xbox was 29%, and PS4 sales were 9%.

On the digital top 10, after Elden Ring, FIFA 22 was second, Horizon: Forbidden West third, GTA 5 fourth, and Horizon: Zero Dawn came in fifth place.

The combined digital and physical chart saw Horizon Forbidden West in second behind Elden Ring, FIFA 22 in thrid, GTA 5 in fourth, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus in fifth.

GSD's data comes from participating companies sold through the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network, Steam, Xbox Live, and participating publishers and developers.

If you are just getting started in Elden Ring, you have picked the game up and are having a bit of trouble, you should have a look at our Elden Ring beginner's guide. We also have a page on the best starter class, and plenty of systems, items, and enemy guides available. And before you get too deep into it, be sure to check out these five things to do before getting started in the game.