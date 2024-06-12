Elden Ring is getting another manga, this time about all those NPCs you have to watch lore videos to make sense of

A new Elden Ring comedy manga is on the way, but this time the focus is those NPCs that you probably watched some lore videos about.

Back toward the end of 2022, Elden Ring received a manga adaptation, though as series as the game itself is, this take on the Lands Between opted for more of a comedic tone. Well, yesterday, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced that a new manga is on the way titled Elden Ring Distant Stories from The Lands Between. This time around, while still taking a comedy approach, the game's numerous NPCs will be the main focus, with the first story focusing on Roderika, who many of you have likely met considering how early you can find her in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Haruichi, an artist best known for working on the manga adaptation of Star Wars: Visions and Leia Organa: Ordeal of the Princess, will be the artist and writer behind Distant Stories from The Lands Between. The previous manga, Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree, was handled by Nikiichi Tobita (A Cursed Sword's Daily Life), which was released back in September 2022. This upcoming manga from Haruichi is out quite soon, too, as it's set to launch on Kadokawa's Comic Hu manga website (though there's no word on an English translation just yet).

Of course, the big Elden Ring thing that everyone is looking forward to right now is Shadow of the Erdtree, which is finally out next Friday. But, there is the question of whether you're even ready to play it or not - based on Steam achievement statistics, almost two-thirds of you haven't beaten the prerequisite boss fight in order to play the DLC. Luckily, we can help you through the steps you need to fulfil before it's out, so hop to it! Or don't, your choice.