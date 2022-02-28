This Elden Ring map is an interactive companion to your adventures in The Lands Between

Elden Ring has the biggest playable area ever created in a FromSoftware game. It’s a world so vast, in fact, the developer decided to actually include a map so players can more easily fast travel between its distinct locations, and have a better idea of what those places even are and where they fall in The Lands Between.

The scale of the Elden Ring world is simply staggering, in large part because the game only shows a tiny portion of it and you have to reveal more by exploring, and finding pieces of the map for every region.

But did you ever wonder what a fully-unlocked map of Elden Ring looks like? Well, the helpful folks at Map Genie have created an interactive map of Elden Ring, with all of its zones fully discovered. Though the map is the most complete we’ve seen, it’s still missing a few elements, but those are being updated all the time.

Before we get into it, we must warn you that the map includes significant spoilers for locations, bosses, and major surprises you’d really want to discover on your own.

Elden Ring map locations

The full map of Elden Ring, available at this handy Map Genie link, catalogues all of the game’s major zones. That’s Limgrave, Liurnia, Caelid, Altus Plateau, and Mountaintops of the Giants.

It also includes the underground areas of the map, which you can toggle between using the panel on the left.

Elden Ring key items, NPC, equipment, bosses, material and locations map

More impressively than its detail, the map also catalogues all of the most common searches. It shows the location of NPCs, for instance, as well as where to find certain key items, and locate optional and main bosses.

If you’re looking to farm a specific item, you can easily isolate it from the left side panel and it will show you everywhere it can be found on the map. There’s even a search bar if you want to enter something specific.

Once again, not everything you’ll find is labelled, so it’s worth bookmarking the page and coming back later once more details have been filled in.

If you found this helpful, we've got plenty more just as useful tips and tricks in our mega Elden Ring guide. We recently updated the guide with new pages on how co-op multiplayer works, where to find the invaluable lantern, and how to easily beat Margit, the Fell Omen boss.