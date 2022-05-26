Of course Hidetaka Miyazaki's favourite Elden Ring bosses are the hardest

Who is your favourite Elden Ring boss? The game, famously, has over 100 named bosses that you can fight – though you'll only have to tackle about 12 of them if you want to mainline it and only do everything you have to do.

If you do that, though, you'll rob yourself of some of the best stuff Elden Ring has to offer. Whether it's the hidden Bloodborne legacy that lives on in a secret area, or the way the game reveals a lot of lore in its more unobvious bits, Elden Ring is a title designed to be plucked at, explored, combed.

Watch on YouTube Maybe a sequel would deliver even more killer bosses?

And, if you do just power through the game and do only the bare minimum, it's possible that you'd miss the game director's favourite boss of the game. Hidetaka Miyazaki – FromSoft boss and Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Bloodborne creator – has told Xbox Wire Japan that his favorite boss in the latest hardcore action-RPG is General Radahn.

The director called him a "fascinating character", and revealed that when he came up with the idea of the Radahn Festival, no-one took it seriously at first. How things change!

Who's your favourite boss? Is it this brutal bastard?

Following Radahn – who is arguably one of the game's most mechanically simple, but most difficult, bosses – Miyazaki noted his other favourite in-game bosses are Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and Godrick the Grafted

It stands to reason that Miyazaki would love some of the hardest fights in the game, right? We're surprised he didn't go all out and say that he just loves Malenia, Blade of Miquella. It makes sense that the boss man would love these fights, though; FromSoft is known for hardcore, high-difficulty titles, so seeing him list off the most imposing fights in the game comes as little surprise.

Rykard, at least, goes down easy.

Maybe, if we see FromSoft push out any Elden Ring DLC, we'll see some even harder fights manifest. We'll see.

If you're struggling with these fights yourself, we have a wealth of tips to help you reign supreme over these monstrous enemies in our mega Elden Ring guide. Good luck, Tarnished.