Latest Dying Light 2 video shows off gameplay and some of the characters you will encounter

Techland has released a new video for Dying Light 2 that goes over the reason why Aiden comes to The City as well as his motives.

In the video, you are also introduced to some of the characters you will encounter, and there are also pieces of the story included. You will also get a look at some new gameplay footage.

Dying Light 2 is set 20 years after the first game and stars a new protagonist named Aiden. Using his parkour skills, he can easily climb ledges, slide, and run across walls while navigating the city. There are over 3,000 parkour animations, so Aiden's moves should prove both interesting and varied. Along with parkour, there will be various tools available such as a grappling hook and a paraglider to help you out along the way.

Featuring a first-person perspective, fighting will mostly be melee-based, and weapons will degrade as you use them. There are also long-range weapons available such as crossbows, shotguns, and spears. Your weapons can be upgraded using blueprints and other items which are acquired when you break down other weapons.

The City, where everything takes place, is set in Europe and the map, which is four times larger than the original game, can be explored freely. There are different factions in the game which you will interact with, and your decisions will have an effect on the world and how NPCs perceive you. Some decisions can also open or close off areas of the city to you.

In the sequel, new zombies have been added, and like the first game, they are slow in the daytime and more aggressive at night. During the nighttime hours, zombies come out of hiding, giving you a chance to explore their lairs.

Like the first game, you can play with others in two to four-player co-op, which was shown off yesterday in the final Dying 2 Know episode. In co-op, one player will act as the host and will keep progress made in co-op to their game, but those you play with will be able to keep their progression and items earned. When coming up against choices in the game, all players can have a say in how they will go about things, but ultimately, the host is the one who will enter the choice.

Revealed at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference for an early 2020 release, Techland announced in January the game would miss its 2020 window. In May of last year, a December 7, 2021 release date was revealed. However, the game was later delayed to February 4, which remains the official release date.

Dying Light 2 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).