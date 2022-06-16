Dragon's Dogma 2 is real

Dragon's Dogma fans finally got some big news today. Ten years later, a sequel to the cult classic Action RPG has been announced: Dragon's Dogma 2.

The game was confirmed to be in development as part of the Dragon's Dogma anniversary video, which also talked a great deal about the history of the franchise and how it came to be.

Series director Hideaki Itsuno will be returning to helm the project, and during the reveal, we only learned that Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development – that's it. At least we got to see the lead dev remove his jacket to show us a logo, though. It's something, at least.

This is it. For now.

Unfortunately, that's about all we got. Other than the announcement itself, Capcom didn't reveal any gameplay details, or really specifics of any sort. But after Tuesday's Capcom Showcase troll, we'll take whatever we can get.

Dragon's Dogma originally came out in 2012. Directed by Devil May Cry's Hideaki Itsuno, the game fused various bits of inspirations together. Its combat was flashy like spectacle fighters, and its world had a day-night cycle with clear mechanical implications - something rare at the time.

It was also beloved for its large monsters and massive boss fights, which players could mount as they fight and take down in spectacular fashion. Perhaps its claim to fame, however, was its Pawns system, which allowed players to recruit and train AI companions to accompany them on missions, and even trade them to other players.

The game has since made its way to PS4, Xbox One and PC as the Dark Arisen version, which includes the expansion alongside various other technical upgrades and improvements.

If you never played Dragon's Dogma, now might be a good time.