With no "E3" Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement, is Capcom trolling us?

Capcom knows that people want some news about the future of Dragon's Dogma, but the publisher seemingly insists bringing up the series, but stopping just sort of sharing any new information about a new project.

As with many of Capcom's in-development projects, the existence of Dragon's Dogma 2 leaked a while ago alongside several other projects. The game has yet to be officially announced, of course, so every time the company invokes the name, everyone gets excited, and then nothing happens.

This all started about a month ago, when Capcom launched the Dragon's Dogma 10-year anniversary celebration website. Surely, everyone thought, it's all building up towards some sort of reveal.

Instead, the site launched with some links to existing media, and a brief recap of the history of the series. Overnight, Capcom hosted a full-blown showcase livestream. Once again, we all got our hopes up that maybe this will be the day.

Legendary designer and director of the original Dragon's Dogma, Hideaki Itsuno, showed up during the presentation to... announce yet another anniversary celebration event: a livestream taking place this Thursday, June 16 at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK.

That's it! Itsuno's entire segment was a little over one minute - just for him to tell us about all the non-gaming areas Dragon's Dogma has expanded into, and announce the anniversary video. Itsuno didn't drop any hints about the possibility of some sort of teaser for the future being included in that video, just that it will "talk about how and what Dragon's Dogma came to be."

It's a little strange that Capcom would want to do all that just to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of what is effectively a dormant franchise. Why do all this work if you're not trying to hype up the release of a new game?

Perhaps Capcom is not quite ready to talk about Dragon's Dogma 2. The publisher likes to - mostly - reveal projects closer to their release targets. This is all well and good, but we've known for a while that Itsuno decided to make Devil May Cry 5 instead of a sequel to the cult classic action RPG, so what is he up to now, if not that?