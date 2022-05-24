Capcom launches 10th Anniversary website for Dragon's Dogma

Capcom has opened a 10th Anniversary website for Dragon's Dogma, the RPG released back in 2012.

Doesn't seem like it was that long ago, does it? We feel really old now.

Announced in 2011 and initially released for PS3 and Xbox One, the Hideaki Itsuno and Hiroyuki Kobayashi-lead game was Capcom's foray into the brutally competitive world of the big-budget action-RPG, and it was a hit with players. The game shipped over 1 million copies within its first month of release and over 1.3 million units lifetime.

An enhanced version with additional content titled Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was released for the game's original consoles in 2013, then later ported to PC in 2016. It was then released to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. It has sold over 4 million units as of press time.

The open-world game puts players in a fantasy setting where a dragon has descended upon a village to steal the chosen one's heart. After having his heart yanked out by a dragon, our hero must search out the dragon to reclaim it. You and three AI partners will be tasked with saving villagers, killing large mythological beasts such as a Hydra and a Gryphon, and finding out why the hero is the dragon's chosen chap.

A sequel was reportedly in development as far back as 2012, with Hideaki saying at the time that only 60-70% of his ideas for the original made it into the final game. One of these ideas was quest creation, and possibly a bigger game world because the original only contained two-thirds of what Hideaki originally wanted.

But instead of working on the sequel, Hideaki went on to lead Devil May Cry 5 which was released in early 2019. He then went to work on his next project. Could it be Dragon's Dogma 2? Only Capcom and Hideaki know at this point, but a sequel would be nice. Very nice, indeed. Maybe the Anniversary website is a stepping stone to an announcement. Let's hope.

Until then, we'll just have to get our fix by playing the game again, or giving the Dragon's Dogma anime series a watch on Netflix.