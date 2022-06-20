Last week, we saw something happen that many gamers have been braying for for years: Capcom finally stopped dodging the question, and officially announced Dragon's Dogma 2. It was a momentous day, and something that fans have been waiting for since the original game launched way back in 2012.

And it seems that announcement has got the world at large excited about the niche series again. Over the weekend, we saw Dragon's Dogma hit its highest peak concurrent player count on Steam in over six years. The game attracted over 6,582 players on June 19 – and that's not happened since February 2016, when the title dropped off from nearly 10,000 players.

If that doesn't show a serious appetite for the series, nothing will. It also likely helps that the game is on sale right now; you can pick up the Dark Arisen version of the game (ergo: the complete edition) for £3.84/$5 – an absolute bargain at 84% off its sticker price. The sale lasts until June 23.

The game is also part of the Summer 2022 Capcom bundle on Humble Bundle – a bundle that boasts nearly 200,000 sales at this point. Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter 5, and Dragon's Dogma, in a sale, together? You spoil us, Capcom.

What secrets will the sequel hold?

As for the sequel, series director Hideaki Itsuno will be returning to helm Dragon's Dogma 2 – but other than that little fact, a logo, and the fact that the game is in development right now, we know nothing about the game.

If you're eager to play some Dragon's Dogma yourself, you'll be pleased to learn that the game has made its way to PS4, Xbox One and PC as the Dark Arisen version, which includes the expansion alongside various other technical upgrades and improvements.

We recently reflected on the fact that Dragon's Dogma is the perfect game to play before – or, indeed, after – Elden Ring. Hit the link to find out why.