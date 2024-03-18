Trying to avoid Dragon's Dogma 2 spoilers? Stay away from the internet, you might accidentally find out it'll appeal to Dragon's Dogma fans

Warning: Spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2 may follow.

It’s Dragon's Dogma 2 release week. That’s exciting, right? Well, what isn’t so exciting is the fact that, thanks to some leaks, there’s a bunch of potentially spoilery footage of the game now buzzing around on the net, and it might accidentally reveal to you that well…this looks like a game for Dragon’s Dogma fans.

Yup, this game about not riding a horse, that looks a bit like a Dragon’s Dogma game, and has Dragon’s Dogma in its name might appeal to people who like a bit of the Dragon’s Dogma. Ok, we’re being a bit facetious, but it is quite an amusing conclusion to have reached after deep-diving into an hour and a bit worth of leaked footage at this stage of the game.

In case you missed it, some of the footage that's been going around is from a four hour-ish stream that happened late last week. A user with the Twitch handle JustIchor, claiming to have bought the game "legally" from Walmart (thanks, TheGamer), showed off some of a playthrough before their entire channel was taken down, seemingly following a request from copyright holder Capcom.

Even though that stream was taken down fairly quickly, it looks like some other folks who seem to have somehow gotten their hands on the game early are posting short clips and info about info about things like trophies to the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, leading to some understandable unhappiness from folks who’re trying to avoid having any specifics spoiled.

Enter a user by the name of Sentinel_P, who decided to take on the burden of watching some of the leaked footage so that their peers wouldn’t have to, and report back their findings in a relatively spoiler-free fashion. Their main conclusion? “If you like Dragon’s Dogma 1, you'll like Dragon’s Dogma 2”.

To be fair to them, fans of one entry in a series are never guaranteed to like a new entry in it, but if you were wondering about that, official previews of the game - like this one and that one - can pretty much give you an idea of what you’re in for and how it compares to the first game. That said, the poster’s exposure to leaks doesn’t look to have been entirely in vain, since they’ve also listed a bunch of small details and mechanics they’ve spotted.

The one of these that’s aroused the most attention is the apparent lack of an option to hide your Arisen’s helmet, which is bad news for those who’ve already spent hours in the character creator putting together the perfect visage for their rendition of Sonic. As you’d imagine, plenty are declaring that they’ll go helmetless for the entire game. Obviously, taking the thing off while you’re in a safe place would be a less drastic option.

Regardless of how much being able to show off your terrible creation’s beautiful face in Dragon’s Dogma 2 matters to you, make sure you stay tuned for all of the useful guides and coverage we’ll have for the game once it comes out later this week.