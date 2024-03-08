Attention vain people, Dragon's Dogma 2's letting us get our hours of character creation out of the way early

If you spend far too long picking out the perfect moustache whenever you fire up an RPG, you’ll be glad to know that Dragon's Dogma 2’s got you covered. How so? Well, Capcom’s released a nice character creation tool that’ll let you create the Arisen you’ll be using in the game right now.

Yup, all those hours you were going to have to spend making sure that your character looked absolutely perfect before you kicked off your adventure no longer have to be a release day chore. Ok, so we can’t fully guarantee you won’t want to tweak your eyebrows on March 22, but it’s something.

Revealed during yesterday’s Capcom Highlights broadcast, which you can watch in full below, the Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator and Storage tool is currently available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Armed with it, you can “customise the looks of your main character, the Arisen, and the looks and inclination of your companion, your Main Pawn.”

Then, you’ll be able to transfer that data over to the full version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 once it releases, meaning it should just be a case of picking out your very pretty person or (checks notes) slightly weird-looking cat guy and setting off into the game. Also, the tool can store up to five Arisen and the same amount of pawns at once, meaning you can create a whole little gang to choose between if you like, so you may well be all set for multiple playthroughs.

So, what have people created thus far? Well, over in a thread on ResetEra, there are a lot of very detailed and stylish Arisen being shown off, as well as two of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. First of all, user viotech3 has made what I can only describe as a hench version of Garfield, complete with orange fur, a heavy metal band-worthy hairdo, and shoulders that’re wider than your average SUV.

Then, there’s Chauncey. He’s “the greatest archer in the history of the worlds”. He’s “nimble, sleek, and unassuming”. And his creator, user Enduin, says that: “you'll never see or hear him coming”. There’s a video of him below.

I challenge you to still be thinking about DD2's frame rate on consoles once you've watched that, though you should defintely try and forget about Chauncey long enough to read our preview of the game.