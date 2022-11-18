Do you have to buy Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2?

Nope! You don’t need to buy Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2. However, there are some major reasons why you would want to if you plan on going hard on the latest battle royale from Activision Blizzard.

Warzone 2 seems to have been a massive hit ever since it landed on our consoles and PCs earlier this week. With a new map, a bunch of new systems to work through, and a whole bunch of new guns to work through, it’s the big thing right now.

But for those unsure whether or not Modern Warfare 2 — the FPS attached by the hip to Warzone 2 — is worth dropping big bucks on, we’ve broken down the reasons why you still may want to splash out the cash, even if you’re focused on Warzone 2.

Watch this trailer for the saeson 1 battle pass here!

Do you need to buy Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2?

No. Head to your respective store page, and you’ll be able to download Warzone 2 for free without the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or campaign attached.

What does buying MW2 get Warzone 2 players?

Well, likely the most important to Warzone 2 players is the ability to grind out weapon levels in fast-paced multiplayer matches. Due to how Warzone 2 works, getting your hands on your loadout guns isn’t always going to happen, so levelling them can prove difficult in the battle royale alone.

However, you can level guns in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, so unlike Warzone 1 where it was just multiplayer and battle royale modes, you do have a major alternative.

There’s now word on which is faster quite yet, levelling in multiplayer versus levelling in DMZ, but what we do know is that historically speaking, jumping into fast-paced, super small multiplayer map playlists and rushing for as many kills as possible has always been the reliable method of grinding out weapon levels. So, right now, it’s best to assume that’ll continue to be the case.

Other than that, certain cosmetics will be locked away from players who only own Warzone 2. This can come in the form of operator skins and calling cards, which are of import to those who like to collect the full spread of what’s available for their in-game avatar.

Gameplay-wise however, you’ll not be missing out on any guns, nor will you have certain attachments locked away. For those who simply care about the are of looting, shooting, and highway hootin’ in AL Mazrah, you won’t be missing out on too much.

So, all in all, you’re not missing too much by only downloading Warzone 2. Just a source of some quick weapon experience, and some cosmetics.

For more Warzone 2 content, check out our Warzone 2 best loadouts page, as well as our guide on how to work around the social menu not working.