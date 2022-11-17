Warzone 2.0 social not working: How to work around social menu bug

With the launch of Warzone 2.0, players have been having trouble inviting their friends to the squad thanks to the social not working. As such, some are having issues inviting friends lobbies, which sucks for people out there trying to hang out with their buds.

As such, we’ve written this quick guide to take you through how to work around the issue in case you can’t open social menus in Modern Warfare 2, and your friends list is not showing.

How to fix the Warzone 2.0 social menu bug

Thankfully, there’s a work around to the social menu bug in Modern Warfare 2 right now. If you keep getting booted back to the menu, you need to form a voice channel group.

To form a voice channel group, select the headset symbol at the top right of your screen in the main menu. Once your on the voice channel menu, you can invite players to it as if you were inviting them to a party. Basically, the voice channel menu allows you to set up in-game voice comms with players before you make it in game, so you can communicate.

Once all your desired friends are in your voice chat group, you can invite them to your actual in-game party from the voice channel menu. Basically, it allows you to circumvent the broken social tab at the moment, form up a party of your friends, then queue into Warzone 2.0. You can also promote and kick party members here too, so it basically has the same functionality as the regular social menu, just with some extra steps.

It’s an annoying bug for sure, and one that is hopefully fixed soon, but it’s good news that at least for now there’s a solid work around that lets you play with your friends.

