How to get the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to get the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to put in some work on one of your friendships.

You’ll also have to be content with just holding onto the potato until a later update, since there’s no clear use for the Electrifying Orange Potion just yet.

How to get Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need 20 Orange Pebbles to make an Orange Potato, and if you’re wondering why you’ve never seen Orange Pebbles, there’s a good reason for that. You can only spot Orange Pebbles while wearing the Lenses of Shadow.

How to get Lenses of Shadow

Scrooge McDuck gives you the Lenses of Shadow once you max out his friendship level and complete his final friendship quest, Treasure Hunt Part 2. The quest is relatively straightforward. It teaches you how to use the Lenses of Shadow, and then Scrooge lets you keep them once the quest ends. The Lenses of Shadow live in the Wardrobe section of your inventory.

Where to find Orange Pebbles in Dreamlight Valley

It takes 20 Orange Pebbles to make an Orange Potato. They’re tiny, as you’d expect from a pebble, and easy to overlook. You might want to move closer to your screen and adjust the brightness to make spotting the tiny orange flecks easier. An interaction prompt appears when you get near, so if you’re still having trouble finding the Orange Pebbles, just wander around the locations we’ve listed below until you find them.

The pebbles are scattered around the castle and some of the realms, so if you haven’t kept up with visiting new characters, you might need to spend some Dreamlight to collect them all. Three pebbles are in Mickey’s secret room in the castle. The door to Mickey’s room is to the right of the castle entrance, behind some potted trees, though you need to max out his friendship level to access it.

All Orange Pebble locations

Behind the pillar immediately to the left of the entrance

In front of the large pillar on the second floor (the floor with the glowing blue planet on a pedastal)

On the top floor, near a plant on the left

By the green couch

Near the bookcase

In the "Conspicuous Book"

In the corner of the closet, left of the closet entrance

In the back right corner of the room, near the blue book

Behind the red backpack to the left of the Realm entrance

Under the edge of the blue blanket near Bo Peep's sheep enclosure

Behind the first pillar on your right (if you're facing the pillars from the Realm entrance)

Follow the Realm's left path behind the fire. The pebble is near the pile of rocks, under the tree with a glowing object in it

Near Elsa's ice bridge, by the Realm exit.

By the campfire

Near the banana tree

By the palm tree up the hill path

Ratatoiulle Realm near the peanut bags

Wall-E Realm behind the crafting table

Wall-E Realm near the broken stonework to the right of the Realm entrance

Head to a crafting bench once you find your pebbles, find the Orange Potato under “functional items,” and make your potato.

You can then use the Orange Potato and a glass vial to make the Electrifying Orange Potion, though the potion has no known use as yet.

