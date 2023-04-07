Disney Dreamlight Valley Eyes in the Dark quest guide

Completing the Eyes in the Dark quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the only way to get Nala to move in and help Simba solve the hyena dilemma.

The quest is one of Dreamlight Valley’s more involved undertakings, similar to the process of fixing Olaf.

As long as you have the necessary Dreamlight to get started, you can tackle it at any time.

How to get Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to start Eyes in the Dark

You need to visit Simba and Nala’s realm to start their quest. The Lion King door in the magic castle is the one with a lion cub symbol on the left when you go up the first set of stairs, next to the Frozen door. It costs 10,000 Dreamlight to open, though, so make sure to do your dailies, chat with folks, and complete some quests around the valley if you don’t have the Dreamlight on hand.

How to get Thorn Bush Seeds

Once you arrive in the realm, Nala gives you a rundown of what’s going on and asks for your help blocking the hyenas’ path. Only thorn bushes will do the trick. Grab your shovel, and look for dried thorn bush clumps nearby. There’s one just to the right of where you enter the area, and if you have your shove, the ground around the clump is highlighted as interactable with a large, white circle.

Dig up four more clumps, then plant the seeds at the ledge where Nala is waiting, to the right of the realm’s entrance. Plant the seeds, then water them so they sprout immediately.

Find a way into the cave

Your next task is unblocking glowy cave entrance to the left of where you entered the realm. While you couldn’t do anything with the dried stumps before, you can use your shovel to dig them up now.

Some players reported a quest bug where Nala doesn’t recognize that the cave entrance is unblocked. If you exit the area, either via the cave into the jungle or by going back to the valley, and return, Nala should get back on track.

How to lower the log by the waterfall and find Simba

Nala asks you to make a pathway so you can move forward and Simba can come back, and the dangling log just over the waterfall is the perfect way to do that. Follow the riverbank down to the rock ledge on your left, equip your pickaxe, and break the rocks there. The log will fall into place.

Once Simba rolls up, make sure to say “hakuna matata” as Nala instructed. Watch Simba and Nala reunite, and then it’s time for the quest’s next phase.

How to get Slimy Bugs, Colorful Bugs, and Red Bugs

Simba wants to make something special for Nala, and naturally given his background, a platter of bugs is the first thing that comes to mind. He asks you to collect Slimy Bugs and Colorful Bugs, which you can get with a little searching.

Slimy Bugs live in the water. Use your fishing rod in the jungle river, and you should catch the three you need within a few minutes. Colorful Bugs are just Red Bugs, and they live in the dried out oasis. Dig in sparkling areas on the ground to unearth them.

Head back to the jungle, and speak with Simba. He asks you to collect some Red Bugs next, to help give the dish a bit of excitement. Walk up the log you dropped by the waterfall, and follow the path around to a small clearing. Dig around the large, dead tree stump to find your Red Bugs. It looks a bit like a wonky barrel, especially in the dark.

They scatter as soon as you dig, but they won’t hide again. Collect them around the clearing, and then go back to Simba. Use the cooking station near him to piece together your bug platter, and then do it again two more times.

Trouble is still close at hand, though. Your next job is dealing with the hyena problem for good.

Scare the hyenas with a sound system

After Nala samples the bug platter, your job is visiting Scrooge McDuck. Ask him for advice about scaring off hyenas, and he’ll recommend using an old sound system – that you need to fix first.

Fixing it takes:

2 Iron Ingot

10 Softwood

5 Hardwood

Once you have the materials, use any workbench to fix the sound system. Give it to Nala, and you can finally bring Pride Rock home to the valley once the hyenas leave – and you give Scrooge 15,000 coins.

If you're after more tips to make valley life even better, check out our Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule guide and how to get money quick.

And if you need some help catching up with recent residents, check out our tips for getting Mirabel to live in the valley and how to make bunuelos for her.