Diablo 4 Tempest Roar and how to get it

The Diablo 4 Tempest Roar Unique gear is one of the best pieces of Druid equipment, and that’s a good and a bad thing.

Tempest Roar augments some of the Druid’s key skill types and makes some of the best Druid builds more viable than usual.

The problem is that Tempest Roar is stupidly difficult to find, like most top-of-the-line Unique gear, thanks to Diablo 4’s random loot system.

How to get Tempest Roar in Diablo 4

Tempest Roar is an Ancestral Unique item, which means it’s the rarest kind of Unique gear you can find. Unique gear has low drop rates to begin with, and Ancestral Uniques have even lower drop rates. You could spend hours farming Nightmare Dungeons and still end up with nothing.

Unique items and their variants only drop on World Tiers 3 and 4, and they have a slightly higher chance of appearing on World Tier 4 (and presumably World Tier 5 when that becomes available).

There’s no quest or challenge you can take on to obtain Tempest Roar, or any Ancestral Uniques, for that matter. They have a low chance of dropping any time you get a gear drop, whether it’s from completing world events, Helltide events, or Nightmare Dungeons. Once you’ve got several Nightmare Sigils under your belt, clearing these dungeons is the best way to try and find Tempest Roar.

If nothing else, you’ll at least get plenty of additional gear for salvaging, including Legendary items that grant Baleful Fragments, and enough XP to help you get to the next World Tier.

Is Tempest Roar worth it?

You can make a good Druid endgame build work without Tempest Roar, so don’t feel like you have to throw hours of your life out the window just to grind for a chance at getting the helm. If you do get it, though, it’s absolutely worth equipping.

Tempest Roar increases damage dealt while in shapeshifted form, boosts your maximum spirit, and gives Storm skills a chance at restoring spirit when they hit. Your basic Storm skills are also transformed into Werewolf skills, so they benefit from the shapeshifting buff as well.

Again, it’s a very handy set of stat boosts, though it’s not essential for a good Druid build.