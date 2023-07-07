How to get the Diablo 4 Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle
There's a new Diablo 4 cosmetic bundle that's free to all Amazon Prime members. Here's how to claim it.
As promised, Amazon has released some hot new free content for Diablo 4 in anticipation of Prime Day. As part of Prime Gaming, which is available to all members of Amazon Prime, we've been getting loads of free games and in-game content, but Amazon is kicking things up a notch this July.
Today, Diablo 4 joins with the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle. This free bundle is available now until August 3, so you have quite a while to redeem it.
What's included in the Diablo 4 Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle?
This particular bundle, as the name suggests, focuses entirely on horses. If you haven't already unlocked it, don't worry, here's how to unlock your mount in Diablo 4. The bundle is made up of three items.
- Scales of the Dead Sea - Mount Armor
- Dead Sea Vessel - Mount Trophy
- Mariner Will - Mount Trophy - Mount Trophy
All items are inspired by the game's Drowned enemies, which is quite an unusual look compared to the rest of the free mount, Mount Armor and Trophies you can get.
How to redeem the Diablo 4 Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle
Unlocking this Diablo 4 content is a matter of being an Amazon Prime member. Assuming you already are, you just need to make sure your Battle.net account is linked to your Amazon account. Simply log in to your Battle.net account, and visit the Battle.net Connections page. You should see all accounts you already have linked, including a section to link your Twitch account (if you haven't done this before).
Finally, just visit a Stable Master in any of Diablo 4's major towns, and check for Cosmetic Horse Armors to activate/see everything you own. Now that you've claimed the bundle, you may want to check out the Prime Gaming page for everything else you can get.
If you're unfamiliar with Prime Gaming and its many benefits, check the link below:
