Prime Gaming is offering Diablo 4, Warzone 2 bundles and free games in celebration of Prime Day

Amazon has kicked off Prime Day celebrations early, with a month-long festival of free games, in-game bundles in some of the most popular live service games, and other bonuses.

The existing Prime Gaming line-up for June remains, but Amazon wants you to check in every week for more free stuff.

This all starts today, with the release of Prey (2017) on GOG. The modern immersive sim is available right now to claim on the Prime Gaming page.

Also available now are 5+ tier skips for Overwatch 2's battle pass. Those still deep in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 hole can pick up the Track Rivals Bundle.

This bundle comes with two blueprints: the Final Moments Victus XMR, and the Nitro Lachmann Sub. You also get the Dustmaker UTV Skin, Heel Toe Hatchback Skin, and Racing Team sticker.

The box has the stuff.

On June 27, Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition can be claimed for free through the Amazon Games App. Shovel Knight: Showdown arrives July 6, also through the Amazon Games App. Finally, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is your July 10 pickup on the same launcher.

Back to cosmetics, July 6 sees the release of the Brackish Fetch Mount bundle for Diablo 4. On July 10, Pokemon Go players can get the Timed Research, which is a set of tasks with special rewards.

That all culminates on July 11, which is Amazon Prime Day, the site's annual discount festival.