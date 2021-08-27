Destiny 2 Wayfinder's Voyage | All Wayfinder's Voyage steps

Destiny 2 Wayfinder’s Voyage is Season of the Lost’s first big activity, and it’s sticking around for a while.

New tasks go live each week, and you’ll need to complete at least the first step to access some of the season’s new content. We'll update when the weekly reset shuffles things around, but for now, here's what to do.

Destiny 2 Wayfinder’s Voyage | How to start Wayfinder’s Voyage

Wayfinder’s Voyage starts automatically after you finish Season of the Lost’s opening mission, Mission Cocoon. It’s an automatic thing, so you won’t have to search for it. It’s a lengthy quest with over 50 steps to complete in total

Destiny 2 Wayfinder’s Voyage | Wayfinder’s Voyage I

After speaking with Mara Sov and starting the quest, speak with Petra Venj through the Wayfinder’s Compass. Your next step is completing Astral Alignment, which may or may not actually work depending on what bugs ail the activity at the time.

Destiny 2 Wayfinder’s Voyage | Wayfinder’s Voyage bugged

Several problems existed in Astral Alignment at launch, and while Bungie was working on a fix for at least one of them, it’s possible you’ll still encounter one or two issues in the activity. We’ve outlined the Astral Alignment bugs elsewhere and how to deal with them.

Once that’s finished, you’ll start the regular Wayfinder’s Voyage quest line.

Destiny 2 Wayfinder’s Voyage | Wayfinder’s Voyage steps

The next step is collecting Parallax Trajectory from Trostland’s Ascendant Anchors, and then you’ll descend into the Shattered Realm for the first time to find a Lost Techeun Ley Line.

Completing this leg of the quest gives your Compass the Barrier Breach ability, which you’ll need to find Trivial Mysteries and the Shattered Realm’s Ascendant Anchors.

Finding those is part of the next Wayfinder’s Voyage step. After acquiring Barrier Breach, speak with Savathun and Ikora Rey. Your next goal is more of the same. Rescue more Ley Lines, acquire Parallax Trajectory, and complete more Astral Alignment Activities for now until the weekly reset ushers in new steps.

We’ll update with more steps once that happens.

