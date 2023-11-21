If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WITCHERESQUE

Destiny 2 is getting new cosmetics inspired by The Witcher

Just what you asked for, Guardians.

Destiny 2 x The Witcher
Image credit: Bungie
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bungie is collaborating with CD Projekt Red to bring Geralt of Rivia to Destiny 2 - sort of.

The in-game collaboration is coming alongside Season of the Wish on November 28, and will allow Guardians to style themselves with new cosmetics inspired by The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia.

Destiny 2 - Season of the Wish traser trailer.

The crossover includes armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher.

Season of the Wish, the last Season before The Final Shape launches, finds Guardians facing off against the Witness for a conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga.

Meanwhile, starting November 24, the Bungie Store is hosting a sale and relaunching limited quantities of previously retired Bungie Rewards.

Those participating in the sale will receive Darkstar, a free emblem with all purchases, during this period, and all orders in the 48 contiguous US, EU, and UK will have a $7 flat rate shipping. The Bungie Store sale ends on December 1.

Additionally, the new Wishing Well emblem will be available for purchases made on November 24 or later during the Season of the Wish.

For those looking to upgrade their Destiny 2 catalog, Lightfall and other content packs are up to 67% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam until November 28.

