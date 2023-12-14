If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is free right now on the Epic Games Store

Play through three epic campaigns.

The Epic Games Store is offering folks the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free.

Yours to grab until December 20, the collection includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Along with the three campaigns, you can unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gameplay trailer

The Witch Queen takes you into Savathun’s Throne World to uncover how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. You will craft new weapons, learn the power of the new Glaive, and try to survive her web of lies.

Beyond Light takes you to the frontier of Europa, where you will come across the dark power of Stasis. You will work with Exo Stranger to harness this new power before Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, grants it to Fallen forces.

Shadowkeep finds you going to the far-reaching frontiers of the galaxy, where new Nightmares have emerged from the Lunar surface. You will journey into a Hive Keep and work with Eris Morn to slay these Nightmares.

The next free game will be made available next week.

Destiny 2

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

