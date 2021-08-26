Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | All Trivial Mystery locations

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries is another weekly challenge introduced in Season of the Lost.

You’ll be searching for treasure chests in the Shattered Realm, assuming you’ve already cleared the area’s challenge once, but there’s an important prerequisite to meet. Make sure you’ve unlocked the Barrier Breach upgrade from the Wayfarer’s Compass before starting, else you won’t be able to interact with the Beacons and lanterns in the Shattered Realm.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 1

Once you enter the Shattered Realm, you’ll see a path leading to the mausoleum. It’s blocked by a barrier you can only dispel after activating a Beacon, though. Enter the Shattered Realm’s ruined church, and align the beacon there. Head back outside to the crypt, which turns into a cave. Taken lurk inside, so make sure you’re ready for combat.

Take the first left in the cave’s tunnel, then turn right. Open the chest you find to complete Trivial Mystery 1.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 2

There’s another cave on the path between the crypt and the spawn point, which you can enter to find the next mystery. Assuming you didn’t dally in the crypt, the Barrier Breach effect should still be active on you.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 3 (Twofold Ward)

Go back to the church, stand facing away from it, and turn right. Continue under the archway until you reach an area with Taken. Defeat them, then interact with the glowing Barrier Breach. Quickly run through where the barrier was, then grab the chest off the floating platform below.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 4

Behind the church is a series of platforms. Climb up these, and you’ll see another barrier — but no totem, not in plain sight at least. There’s a ledge next to the blocked off area. Jump up there to find the totem.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 5

In The Ruins area near the spawn point, you’ll find a True Sight pillar to the right. Go down the cliff path near that pillar, and enter the Sunken Caves by crossing through the barrier. The chest inside is what you’re seeking.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 6

The next mystery is in the mill near the Harrowed Cliffs beacon. Turn around from the beacon, and you should see a water wheel. Make your way over to the mill roof. The Breach Barrier totem is on a platform at the other end of it. Activate that, then enter the mill to challenge the Taken within and grab the Mystery.

Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries | Trivial Mysteries 7

This week’s other Mystery is near the mill, in a field near the island with an Ascendant Anchor and several ability pillars. If you activate the Breach in the mill, you should be able to make it there if you move fast.

That’s it for this week’s Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries, but we’ll update once next week’s trials go live. If you haven’t cleared them already, check out our guides for Astral Alignment and Tracing the Stars, where you can get your very own Vulpecula Stasis cannon. If you're looking for a different kind of weapon, the new Lorentz Driver is easy to get and worth your time.