Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchor locations | All Shattered Realm Ascendant Anchors

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors are scattered around the Shattered Realm in Season of the Lost.

Picking these up is a handy way of getting extra Parallax Trajectory for upgrading your Wayfinder’s Compass. Some are easy to find, but others are tucked away out of sight.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Whispering Abbey Ascendant Anchor

If you’re completing this alongside the season’s first Trivial Mysteries hunt, the easiest Anchor to grab first is in the church. After activating the beacon, jump up on the pillars behind it. There’s an anchor on a rotten platform near the roof.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Crypt Ascendant Anchors

The Crypt — also a Trivial Mystery location — has two Ascendant Anchors. One is to the left of the barrier-blocked entrance. The other is inside the crypt, on your way to grabbing the Trivial Mystery, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Dark Forest Ascendant Anchor

This one’s easy to find. Leave the church, head up the slope across from it, and the Ascendant Anchor is near the corner of the building.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | The Outskirts Ascendant Anchor

To the left of the church is a cliffside you can hop up. As you ascend, you’ll come across yet another Ascendant Anchor.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Dark Forest Ascendant Anchor

Go back up the incline like you’re headed to the crypt, but instead of turning, keep going straight. The anchor is in the open on your right as you enter the Dark Forest area.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Take Root and Ascendant Anchor

Continue on toward the Dark Forest barrier, eliminating Taken as you need to. Pass through, and jump down. To your left is a chest that gives you the Take Root achievement, and there’s a small crack in the cave wall. Go through that and drop down. There’s more Taken in the way, and the Ascendant Anchor is just in front of you.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | The Mill Ascendant Anchor

From the Harrowed Cliffs Beacon, head right toward the mill. The Ascendent Anchor is on the waterwheel, so hop up there and grab it.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | Harrowed Cliffs Ascendant Anchor

Go back to the beacon, and then head right this time. Move along the cliffs until you see a set of floating islands with a number of Breach pillars (another Trivial Mystery location). Deal with the threats just to make life easier, and then grab the Ascendant Anchor to the left.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | The Ruins Ascendant Anchor

Using the beacon as a starting point again, go right (again). Instead of traveling up along the cliff, hop down towards the Ruins. You’ll see an Anchor glimmering in one of the crumbling buildings.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors | The Sunken Cave Ascendant Anchor

Head back to the Sunken Cave area, and go through the barrier. The last Anchor is waiting for you just a little ways along the path inside.

That’s it for this week’s Destiny 2 Ascendant Anchors, but if you’re still looking for the Trivial Mysteries or need help with Tracing the Stars and Astral Alignment, we’ve got you covered there too.

And should the Taken present too much of a threat, it might be time to upgrade your arsenal with the new Lorentz Driver.