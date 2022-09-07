Cyberpunk 2077: How to get Nibbles the cat in V's Apartment and Photo Mode

When the animals left the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, the birds went first, then the dogs, but the cats put up a fight the longest. But whether you believe in Bakeneko spirits like Takemura told you about or not, here’s how to get Nibbles the cat in V’s apartment and photo mode.

Once you’ve made a feline friend for life, not only do they bring some much-needed cuteness to V’s apartment, but you can make Nibbles do a variety of poses in your photo mode creations as well.

It’s very, very easy to miss the mini-quest that unlocks Nibbles, but it’s a quick and simple diversion once you know where you’re going.

How do you get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077?

To give Nibbles a new home in V’s apartment, first make your way to the Megabuilding H10: Atrium fast travel point.

From V’s front door, take a right down the corridor and you should see a datashard called “FEED TEH CAT” - it’s in the notes section of the Shards menu if you’ve already picked it up.

Inside, it will tell you that the local stray cat, Nibbles, is particularly fussy about their food and will only eat a certain brand of cat food.

Where do you get cat food in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cat food is a consumable item in Cyberpunk 2077 and can be bought from food vendors around the city.

The closest ones to your apartment are to the northeast near the Creek Loop fast travel point, to the southwest next to the Clarendon Street fast travel point, and to the north in the Kabuki Market shopping circle.

Kabuki Market is probably the easiest, and you will remember it as where you picked up your first quickhacks at the start of the game.

Cat food is a cheap purchase from any of these food vendors.

Return to where you found the datashard in Megabuilding H10, then interact with Nibbles’ food bowl. This triggers a cutscene where you adopt them into your home!

After fawning over their little fit and silly face with Johnny for a while, leave them be in your washing basket and pop open photo mode (N on PC). In the pose menu, you can now swap between characters and add Nibbles to any scene.

You can also change Nibbles’ pose between a variety of options.