Chris Pratt-led Super Mario Bros. animated film delayed to spring 2023

Nintendo has delayed the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film into next year, according to an announcement made today on Twitter.

The film was originally slated to arrive in theaters December 21.

While a reason for the delay wasn't provided, co-producer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto provided his "deepest apologies" for the delay, but promised the film will be "well worth the wait."

The film will now see a theatrical release on April 17, 2023 in North America and on April 28, 2023 in Japan.

In development with Illumination Entertainment, the animated film was announced back in 2018 after it had been rumored for a while.

The film will star Jurrasic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chirs Pratt as the voice of Mario, Last Night in Soho's Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, Charlie Day from It's Always Sunny stars as Luigi, Jack Black will lend his voice to Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad.

Seth Rogen will take on the roll of Donkey Kong, SNL alumnus Fred Armisen plays Cranky Kong, actor and prolific voice performer Kevin Michael Richardson stars as Kamek, and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will lend his voice to Spike.