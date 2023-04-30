Lego's next Super Mario set makes bricks out of Donkey Kong and family

Lego and Nintendo have announced their latest Mario sets, this time focusing on the one and only Donkey Kong (and his family too).

The partnership between Lego and Nintendo has been slowly expanding over the years, with things like the NES set, and the quite playful Mario sets. Now the pair have confirmed that they're finally here, performing for you: that's right, it's the Kongs. There's four new sets in total, made up of Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set (£57.99 / $59.99), Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (£94.99 / $109.99), Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set (£20.99 / $26.99) and the Rambi the Rhino Expansion set (£8.99 / $10.99).

All of these are expected to release August 1, each of which come with different Kong members. If you're feeling a bit grumpy, you'll be happy to hear Kranky Kong comes with the main set Donkey Kong's Tree House, whereas if you're in the mood for some good tunes, Funky Kong is paired up with Diddy in Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride. They're all available for pre-order now too, if you want to guarantee adding them to your collection.

It looks like each of the sets have functionality with the Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures, and it seems like they'll have some kind of musicality to them based on the floating notes seen in the promo images.

This isn't the only video game-themed Lego set the brick producer announced recently, as a new official Sonic the Hedgehog set is on the way. The set is looking great, with the ability to put the blue hog in a hamster ball type thing, letting you launch him across the sets. Fun to see them put an emphasis on his speed in such a creative way, honestly. Plus that set based on Tails' bi-plane is incredibly cute.