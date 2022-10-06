If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MARIO MANIA

Watch the world premiere trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie here

It's-a-almost-time.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The world premiere trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie will be shown this afternoon at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm UK, and you can watch it right here with us.

Nintendo is will show the trailer through a Nintendo Direct, but you can also watch the trailer and what happens after the premiere through Popverse straight from New York Comic Con.

One of the first big panels of NYCC is the Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen lends his chops to Donkey Kong. It is set for release on April 7, 2023.

The panel will not only show the new trailer, but the actual name for the film will be revealed as well.

Popverse is exclusively streaming many of the panels at NYCC, and there are plenty you won't want to miss. These are free for everyone to watch live, with the companies hosting the panels only blacking out the screenings, trailers, and new footage - as they intend for it to only be seen by those in attendance in the panel room.

You can check out the panel schedule for NYCC right here. The show kicked off today and runs through Sunday, October 9.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch