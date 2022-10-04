Next Nintendo Direct to debut world premiere trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct presentation this Thursday, October 6 during which time the company will show the world premiere trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie.

This will be our first look at the film featuring the famous plumber who "travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother to save a captured princess."

Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. movie was first announced back in 2018, but it wasn't until last year that we had official casting confirmation. Chris Pratt (Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy) will lend his voice to Mario with Charlie Day (Always Sunny in Philadelphia) voicing Luigi.

Anya Taylor Joy (The Witch, Last Night in Soho) will be playing Princess Peach, Jack Black (School of Rock) is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) will play as Toad, and Seth Rogen (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Neighbors) lends his chops to Donkey Kong.

While many have scratched their heads at Pratt playing Mario, the actor promises his accent for the plumber will be "unlike anything you've heard in the Mario World before."

Co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, written by Matthew Foge and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film was originally slated to arrive in theaters December 21 before being delayed.

>While a reason for the delay wasn't provided, a new theatrical release date was handed down, and it will now release on April 7, 2023 in North America and on April 28, 2023 in Japan.