The next Nintendo Direct airs in March and will show the final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie

Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct will occur in March, and it will focus entirely on the Super Mario Bros. movie.

This is according to a tweet from the firm, which noted game information would not be included in the presentation.

What we will see during the Direct is the final trailer for the film. It will kick off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK.

Looking over the image posted by Nintendo, it looks like Mario Kart will play some role in the film.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is set for a theatrical release on April 17 in North America and April 28 in Japan. It was originally slated to release on December 21, 2022.

In development with Illumination Entertainment, the animated film was announced in 2018 after it had been rumored for a while, starring Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario.

Last Night in Soho's Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach, Charlie Day from It's Always Sunny stars as Luigi, Jack Black lends his voice to Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad.

Seth Rogen takes on the role of Donkey Kong, SNL alumnus Fred Armisen plays Cranky Kong, actor, and prolific voice performer Kevin Michael Richardson stars as Kamek, and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco lends his voice to Spike.