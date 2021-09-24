Chris Pratt is Mario in the animated Mario Bros. movie

Not content with all the new game reveals at last night's Direct, Nintendo spiced things up even further with the first news of its animated Super Mario Bros. feature with Illumination studios. The star-studded cast was introduced by none other than Shigeru Miyamoto himself.

We didn't get a look at the character designs, or really any details about the story, setting, or plot. Miyamoto did, however, reveal the entirety of the movie's cast, which includes so many big-name actors - most notably Chris Pratt as Mario, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach.

Here's the full cast:

Chris Pratt - Mario.

Anya Taylor-Joy - Princess Peach.

Charlie Day - Luigi.

Jack Black - Bowser.

Keegan-Michael Key - Toad.

Seth Rogen - Donkey Kong.

Fred Armisen - Cranky Kong.

Kevin Michael Richardson - Kamek.

Sebastian Maniscalco - Spike.

And if all that wasn't enough, Miyamoto also revealed that the man behind Mario's iconic voice, Charles Martinet, will appear in the movie.

Illumination is the studio behind Minions, Despicable Me and other animated hits. Shigeru Miyamoto serves as producer, alongside Illumination's Chris Meledandri. Teen Titan Go's Aaron Horvath, and Michael Jelenic will direct. The movie is co-funded by Universal Pictures, and Nintendo.

The Mario movie is set for release December 21, 2022 in North America, with dates for other regions to follow.

The animated movie was initially announced in 2018, but no solid updates about its progress have been shared since then. We’re likely to hear so much more about it over the coming months.