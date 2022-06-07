Capcom "E3" Showcase announced for June 13, promises "updates for upcoming Capcom games"

The Capcom Showcase has been announced, going live next week and offering sneak peeks at all the upcoming titles that the Japanese publisher is working on. While we have little to no idea what we can expect to see at the show, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as it’s due to start June 13 at 3PM PT (11PM GMT).

According to the official news post on the Capcom USA website, the show is set to last around 35 minutes long, so you won’t have to stay up too late or sneak away from work for too long. This follows suit with the PlayStation State of Play that happened last week, which also didn’t eat up too much of viewers' time.

Speaking of Capcom, you should absolutely watch the Street Fighter 6 trailer above if you haven't already!

A full list of regional stream times for the Capcom Showcase can be found below:

3PM PT

5PM CT

6PM ET

11PM GMT

12AM CET (June 14)

One Capcom game that may show up is Street Fighter 6, which exploded onto the internet following its official reveal at the PlayStation State of Play (with unfortunate leaks trickling out in the hours following the show). While we’ve already had a decent amount of the game shown off, there has been a continuous slow drip of new information released via official social media platforms, so it’s not out of the question that we see something special pop up on June 13 for the fighter title.

Capcom is also working on a few titles that we’ve not seen for some time. Exo Primal - a futuristic squad-based action game with dinosaurs - was first announced this March and we’ve not heard much about it since. With the Capcom Showcase on the horizon, there’s an opportunity to learn a tad more about this mysterious multiplayer title and the dino crisis at hand.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Interested spectators will be able to watch the Capcom Showcase on the official Capcom Youtube or Twitch channels. Will you be tuning in? Let us know below what you hope to see at the Capcom Showcase! For more coverage on not-E3, check out our articles on the Resident Evil 4 remake reveal, as well as the Final Fantasy 16 trailer shown off at the PlayStation State of Play.