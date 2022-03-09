Capcom's Exoprimal features both dinosaurs and a crisis (but isn't a new Dino Crisis)

Capcom announced at today's State of Play showcase that it's working on a new dinosaur action game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It's called Exoprimal, and it looks ludicrous.

The game – which is a brand new and original IP - is definitely not a news Dino Crisis... despite the fact it features both dinosaurs and a crisis in a city. It's due to launch in 2023, per a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Given the text in the trailer referring to PlayStation Plus, it stands to reason that we'll be able to play online with friends in co-op to try and repel the jurassic invasion. It seems a squad of four players will be able to join the combat together, but that's yet to be confirmed for certain.

"Let’s set the stage, first: The year is 2043. For reasons unknown, mysterious vortexes have been opening up, unleashing endless swarms of dinosaurs upon the modern world," reads a description of the title. "We’re about to see a vicious fight for survival between the brave Exofighters of the near future, and ferocious creatures from the distant past who threaten to drive humanity toward extinction."

You'd be forgiven for thinking it was partly inspired by Anthem – all those mechs and all those third-person camera angles really make it look like EA's botched shared-world shooter. With a little bit of Left 4 Dead in there, too, maybe.

The game is coming top PS4 and PS5, and no other platforms have yet been announced.