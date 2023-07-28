Attention American dinosaur hunters - you can win Exoprimal and an Xbox Series X

If you're an American with a taste for dinosaur hunting, but no outlet for your favourite pastime, then this ongoing Exoprimal competition might be for you. Right now, you can check out the following promotion that offers one lucky winner an Xbox Series X and a copy of Exoprimal.

In case you've not given Exoprimal much attention since its launch, it's a pretty good cooperative shooter packed full of various mech suits and dinosaurs galore. In our review, we praised it for the amount of heart the game has, even in the grizzly battlefield where live service games seem to be headed to these days.

It also recently celebrated one million players, giving out a free Skywave skin for all players. A good start for sure, and with numerous dinosaur hunters jumping in thanks to Game Pass, the game has a good shot at retaining a community in the future.

It's also getting its long-awaited endgame mode this week in the form of the Savage Gauntlet - a challenging five-player PvE mode where players must tackle increasingly difficult waves of enemies with upgraded exosuits. It'll take some time to get there, but the presence of some post-credits content patches up one of the biggest criticisms of the game.

If all of this sounds good to you, check out the giveaway here and try your luck. It's free to do, and hey, imagine if you do get your hands on that Xbox... That's a great mid-year pick me up for yourself, or a friend, or even a niece or nephew. Give it a shot.