DINOMYTE

Exoprimal celebrates one million players with free Skywave skin

In just over a week, Exoprimal has amassed one million players.

Image credit: Capcom
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Over on Twitter, Capcom has confirmed that its latest endeavor - Exoprimal - has seen over one million players join in on its wargames.

The co-operative action game that pits you against dinosaurs launched on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on July 14, with it also being Day One on Xbox Game Pass. While Xbox Game Pass has no doubt been the reason many players have flocked to Exoprimal, reaching one million players in just over a week is still a rather impressive feat.

Capcom also shared that it is continuing to work on improvements for Exoprimal based on player feedback, and thanked its players for their ongoing support. To celebrate, and to thank its players, Capcom will dish out a free Skywave skin to those playing Exoprimal.

The good news for those enjoying Exoprimal is that there’s even more content to look forward to; on July 28, which is this upcoming Friday, a new PvE mode known as the ‘Savage Gauntlet’ will be added to the game.

This bit of new content is aimed at veteran players who’ve advanced through to the endgame quickly, and is "designed to put veteran 5-person Exofighter teams to the test in special rotating weekly missions."

In our review of Exoprimal, we declared it as a "blast from the past with an uncertain future." We were genuinely surprise by just how much fun Exoprimal really is, but given the oversaturated market of live-service games at the moment, we also weren't so sure how Exoprimal would hold up long-term. Only time will tell, but having one million players already is certainly a good start for this PvPvE team-based dinosaur shooter.

